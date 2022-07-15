Govt to form commission to investigate sexual harassment allegations on Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Friday decided to form An independent commission to investigate the case of Tayyaba Gul, a woman who accused National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal of sexual harassment.

“Gul, who lodged a complaint on the PM portal, was kept at the PM House for 18 days,” Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said while briefing the media on cabinet decisions. “The PM House was involved in harrasing the woman.”

An independent commission would be formed which would present its terms of reference.

Gul was involved in a leaked video clip showing alleged inappropirate relations between her and Iqbal in 2019. Gul, and her husband, Mohammad Farooq, were facing inquiries in NAB when the scandal surfaced.

Former Justice Javed Iqbal continued working as NAB chairman after President Dr Arif Alvi promulgated the amended National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 2021.

Advertisement

The ordinance states that the current NAB chairman will remain in his post until a successor is appointed. The appointment by the president for NAB chairman will be done after consultations are held between the prime minister and leader of the opposition.

“However, if there is no consensus, then the president will refer the matter to a parliamentary committee,” reads the ordinance. The committee shall consist of 12 members and will be formed by the National Assembly speaker.