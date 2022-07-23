Military leaders review defence, security environment

CJCSC General Nadeem Raza presided over the meeting.

The forum was briefed on review of national security situation

The military leaders expressed full confidence in readiness of defence forces

Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army leadership has reaffirmed the resolve to respond to all threats in the most befitting manner in line with a comprehensive security strategy.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a meeting of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and all Services Chiefs was held on Friday to discuss defence and security environment.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza presided over the meeting, attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

The forum was given a detailed briefing on review of national security situation, specific to western border, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The forum also discussed fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies, the importance of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development in the region and the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces.

The military leaders expressed complete satisfaction and full confidence in the readiness of the defence forces.

Advertisement

The participants also reaffirmed the resolve of the Armed Forces to respond to the entire spectrum of threats in the most befitting manner in line with a comprehensive security strategy. They also lauded the sacrifices of security agencies in the fight against terrorism.

Also Read Turkish ambassador, COAS Bajwa discuss regional security situation The COAS said, "We highly value our brotherly relations with Turkey." The...