NDMA issues alert amid extended monsoon spell

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued instructions to federal ministries, provincial governments and departments to remain alert and ensure precautionary measures amid the recent monsoon spell extension.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that the current monsoon spell may continue for another 24-48 hours and is likely to strengthen from this weekend.

As a result, rain wind, thundershowers, and heavy falls were expected from July 5 (night) to July 7 (morning) in various parts of the country including Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, upper Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

NDMA has specifically advised relevant departments to be extra cautious while proactively monitoring storm water drains, streams, and water channels to avert drowning incidents.

The authority has advised relevant departments to ensure placing necessary inventory/equipment along with the availability of emergency services personnel at vulnerable locations. It has also forewarned populations residing in low-lying areas to be extra cautious.

Furthermore, due to rise in temperature in GB and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) coupled with likely rains, the possibility of glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) and increased flow of water in rivers and streams could not be ruled out.

Therefore, GBDMA and PDMA KP were advised to closely monitor situation and remain vigilant to deal with any calamity.

The NDMA has issued instructions to federal ministries, departments, provincial governments, Press Information Departments (PIDs), disaster management authorities (PDMAs, GBDMA, and SDMA respectively), District Administrations, DDMAs, Municipal Administrations and City Administration to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautionary measures.

Various parts of the city received to moderate amounts of rainfall during the past day. In Balochistan, at least 25 people have been killed while 35 others were injured as heavy rains lashed the province.

The Balochistan government declared emergency in Quetta after heavy rainfall resulted in the death of seven people in various rain-related incidents. Rains triggered flash floods and land sliding in various parts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

