Pakistan celebrates Eid-ul-Azha with religious zeal and fervour

KARACHI: The nation is celebrating Eid-ul-Azha today (Sunday) with religious zeal and fervour.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the well-being of the Ummah athe nd progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid prayer congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs, and open places in all cities, towns and villages. The Ulema, in their sermons of Eid, highlighted the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

Muslims are offering sacrifice of animals to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

Federal and Provincial governments have chalked out elaborate security arrangements across the country to prevent ant untoward incidents.

Advertisement

Civic authorities of different cities and towns have also made special sacrificearrangements for disposal of offal and other solid waste during three days of Eid.

TV channels are airing special programs in connection with Eid-ul-Azha while newspapers have published special supplements highlighting the importance of the sacrifice.

President Dr Arif Alvi offered Eid prayer in Karachi this morning. He prayed for the prosperity and development of the country and solidarity of Muslim Ummah. He also greeted people, present on this occasion.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered the Eid ul Azha prayers at his family residence in Jati Umra on Sunday

The prime minister along with Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and other people prayed for the prosperity of the country and the unity of Muslim community across the globe.

Advertisement

Also Read PM Shehbaz felicitates Muslim Ummah, overseas Pakistanis on Eid ISLAMABAD: PM Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated the entire Muslim Ummah and overseas...

For the latest BOL Live News, Follow on Google News. Read more on Latest Pakistan News on oldsite.bolnews.com