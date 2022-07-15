Pakistan Navy holds bilateral exercise in Shanghai

‘Sea Guardians 2022’ was held in Chinese city of Shanghai.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy and Chinese Navy held a bilateral exercise ‘Sea Guardians 2022’ in the Chinese city of Shanghai.

According to Pakistan Navy spokesperson, a new addition to the Navy PNS Taimur participated in the exercise along with ships, aircraft and submarines of the Chinese Navy.

The exercise aimed at sharing professional expertise against maritime threats and further boosting maritime cooperation.

The exercise will play an important role in promoting safe and stable maritime environment in the region, the spokesperson said.

Last month, Pakistan Navy ship ‘Taimur’, the second of the four Type 054 A/P Frigates, was commissioned at the Hudong Zhonghua shipyard in China.

Advertisement

According to an official statement, the head of the Pakistan Navy Mission in China Commodore Rashid Mehmood Sheikh graced the occasion as the chief guest.

PNS Taimur is a technologically advanced and highly capable sea asset having hi-tech weapons and sensors, the latest combat management and an electronic warfare system to fight in a multi-threat environment.

These ships will provide a sustainable boost to the combat capability of the Pakistan Navy and enable it to meet emerging challenges in the domain of maritime security and regional peace.

Speaking on the occasion, Commodore Rashid underlined that induction of the state-of-the-art frigates will significantly enhance the Pakistan Navy’s capabilities in strengthening the defence of sea frontiers.

He praised the efforts by the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), China Shipbuilding Trading Company (CSTC), China Ship Development & Design Centre (CSDDC), HZ Shipyard and PLA (Navy) for their “landmark achievement and timely delivery of the well-equipped and potent frigate.”

The first 054 A/P Frigate PNS TUGHRIL has joined PN Fleet in January 2022, while another two frigates of the same class are presently under construction in China.

Advertisement

Also Read COAS addresses Pakistan Navy War College participants: ISPR Army chief was received by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Rear Admiral...

For the latest BOL Live News, Follow on Google News. Read more on Latest Pakistan News on bolnews.com