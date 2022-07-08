Advertisement
BOL CEO Shoaib Shaikh wishes Muslim Ummah on Hajj

Articles
Founder and CEO of BOL Media Group Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh. Image: Twitter

KARACHI: Founder and CEO of BOL Media Group Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh has expressed his wishes to those offering the holy pilgrimage of Hajj.

“Hajj is a unique obligation… like a flower with a hundred petals. It serves as a reminder that no matter one’s tribe or sect, race or caste, gender or age, we all are part of Muslim Ummah.

“May the prayers of those offering pilgrimage and all believers to answered and may the blessings of Hajj bring prosperity to Pakistan and to the entire Ummah around the world.”

Nearly one million pilgrims are taking part in this year’s Hajj pilgrimage as Covid-19 restrictions ease. The pilgrims have reached Mina Tent Village as the Hajj rituals commenced today.

The pilgrims will proceed to Arafat on Friday to perform the “Waqoof-e-Arafat”. They will also listen to the Hajj sermon from Masjid-e-Nimra in Maidan-e-Arafat on Friday.

 

