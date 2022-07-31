KARACHI: Various parts of the city received light to moderate rainfall on Sunday morning as a new spell continues.

In the latest weather forecast, the current temperature is 29.5 degrees Celsius, and air humidity was recorded at 79% and winds from the south-west are blowing at a rate of 18km per hour.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted that three to four powerful monsoon systems may affect Sindh in August. It said Karachi will likely get “above normal” rainfall in August as well.

The Met Office said northeastern Punjab, Kashmir, southern parts of Sindh and coastal areas of Balochistan are expected to receive “above normal” rainfall during the forecast month.

Most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan may receive “slightly above normal” whereas Gilgit Baltistan may receive “nearly normal rainfall” during August.

It warned that heavy rainfall can trigger flash flooding in hilly areas of Punjab, AJK and KP, as well as urban flooding in plain areas i.e. major cities of Punjab, Sindh and KP.

Meanwhile, four youths drowned while bathing in the sea near Hawke’s Bay Turtle Beach. The team of divers from Edhi and Naval Services recovered the bodies of two persons and shifted them to the Civil Hospital. There were identified as Nehal Irfan, aged 25, and 24-year-old Sameer.

