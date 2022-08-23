Advertisement
BOL News Anchor Jameel Farooqui to be presented in court today

BOL News Anchor Jameel Farooqui to be presented in court today

BOL News Anchor Jameel Farooqui to be presented in court today

Two youths killed in Sajawal lightning strike

  • BOL News Anchorperson Jameel Farooqui is to be produced before the court today
  • Yesterday he was given in a three-day transit remand to the Capital police
  •  Jameel Farooqui was arrested from Karachi in the wee hours on Monday
KARACHI: BOL News Anchorperson Jameel Farooqui is to be produced before the court today as yesterday he was given in a three-day transit remand to the Capital police, reported BOL News on Tuesday.

As per details, Jameel Farooqui was arrested from Karachi in the wee hours on Monday for leveling fake allegations against Capital Police and was shifted to Islamabad after his transit remand was given to the police.

Jameel in his Vlog maintained that Shahbaz Gill was physically and sexually tortured in the custody.

Sources revealed that Farooqui was kept at an unknown place overnight instead of Ramna police station where the case against him was registered. The police will seek the physical remand of the anchorperson.

Talking to senior journalist Faisal Aziz of BOL TV at the airport, Farooqui told him that he was tortured in the custody and his mobile phones and other belongings were seized. He further said that he was tortured naked.

On the other hand, the court ordered Jameel Farooqui to appear in court within three days, claiming that there were no signs of assault on the accused’s body. The judge also directed Islamabad Police Investigation officer Mian Shahbaz to notify the senior anchorperson’s family of his arrest.

