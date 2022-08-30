BOL News secures highest rating during Imran Khan’s telethon

Pakistan’s No.1 news channel BOL News secured the highest rating during PTI Chairman Imran Khan international telethon to raise funds for flood victims.

BOL News continues its trend as the leading news channel and shattered its own records. The channel was the most viewed during Imran Khan’s international telethon during which he raised more than Rs5 billion for flood victims. The telethon was broadcast live on Bol News TV.

BOL News secured 76 percent of the ratings while other channels managed to get only 24 percent. BOL News was the most watched channel during the telethon held on August 29.

Since day one, BOL News has been the favourite and most-watched news channel for showing the truth. Bol News has broken all the previous records in the race as the most watched channel on television, social media and digital platform YouTube.

The high ratings demonstrates that BOL News is the first choice for viewers due to its popularity and trusted style of reporting.

It must be mentioned that PTI Chairman Imran Khan held an international telethon to raise funds for flood victims. During the telethon, the former prime minister managed to raise a staggering Rs500 crores (approximately Rs5 billion) from Overseas Pakistanis and other citizens.

During the telethon, a large number of political and sports personalities, celebrities and social workers joined the show. Many people from within Pakistan and abroad made their pledges to contribute to the fundraiser.

