Bol TV anchorperson Jameel Farooqui making victory sign at Karachi airport while being taken to Islamabad by the Capital police for so-called investigation. Screengrab/ Bol TV

Federal police have shifted Bol TV senior anchorperson Jameel Farooqui to an unknown place instead of the police station in the capital.

As per Bol TV report, Jameel Farooqui was directly taken out of the airport through the special route of the airport as the plane landed at the Islamabad airport 18 minutes before its scheduled time.

Jameel Farooqui was seated on the rear seats of the plane and was taken off from the plane after the dismemberment of all passengers.

Earlier, Bol TV anchorperson Jameel Farooqui was handed over to Islamabad police, who reached the Karachi airport to take him to the capital for a so-called investigation.

Jameel Farooqui was brought to the airport handcuffed and handed over to the Islamabad police.

Talking to senior journalist Faisal Aziz of Bol TV at the airport, Farooqui told him that he was tortured in the custody and his mobile phones and his other belongings were seized. They entered some data into his mobile phones and he had no idea what kind of data they entered. He further said that he was naked and tortured.

Farooqui told Faisal Aziz that when he left the Bol TV office on Monday night, he was chased by CTD officials who were boarding in about 15 mobile vans, adding that they arrested him and took him to an unknown place.

Meanwhile, passengers at Karachi airport recognized Bol TV anchorperson and women passengers started making his video and burst into tears.

They appreciated his professional work and prayed for his life.

Earlier, senior anchorperson Jameel Farooqui was produced before the City Court and the magistrate of the court handed over Jameel Farooqui to the Islamabad police on a three-day judicial remand, BOL News reported on Monday.

According to the details, Jameel Farooqui was arrested after leaving the BOL News office on Sunday night. The court ordered Jameel Farooqui to appear in court within three days, claiming that there were no signs of assault on the accused’s body. The judge also directed Islamabad Police Investigation officer Mian Shahbaz to notify the senior anchorperson’s family of his arrest.

The investigation officer said a case has been registered against the accused in the Ramna police station.

Jameel Farooqui claimed in front of the court that he was not allowed to communicate with his family members or to inform them about his presence.

According to the details, YouTuber and senior anchor person Jameel Farooqui was arrested late at night in Karachi. A case against Farooqui for leveling false allegations against Islamabad Capital Police was registered at 701/22 police station.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jameel Farooqui came under allegations that he had accused the Islamabad Capital Police in his Vlog of maintaining that Shahbaz Shabbir had been physically and sexually assaulted by the police.