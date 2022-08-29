Floods in Pakistan: Imran Khan holds telethon, raises Rs5bn funds

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan held a telethon to raise funds from within the country and Overseas Pakistanis for flood victims.

The telethon was being broadcast live on BOL News TV. PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed hosted the telethon. Those interested in making donations from abroad and within Pakistan called on the official number +92 42 38872222 and made their pledges.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, former Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Barrister Khursheed, and former ministers Murad Saaed, Sania Nishtar, and Malik Amin Aslam also joined the telethon.