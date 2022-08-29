Floods in Pakistan: Imran Khan holds telethon, raises Rs5bn funds

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan held a telethon to raise funds from within the country and Overseas Pakistanis for flood victims.
The telethon was being broadcast live on BOL News TV. PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed hosted the telethon. Those interested in making donations from abroad and within Pakistan called on the official number +92 42 38872222 and made their pledges.
Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, former Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Barrister Khursheed, and former ministers Murad Saaed, Sania Nishtar, and Malik Amin Aslam also joined the telethon.
The telethon has raised Rs5 billion (more than 500 crores) in pledges and contributions.
This includes Rs2 billion which a Pakistan-American businessman pledged to built houses to rehabilitate the flood victims.
عمران خان کی سیلاب زدگان کے لیے ٹیلی تھون
تاریخ کی سب سے بڑی رقم جمع
500 کروڑ
بول نیوز سے براہ راست :https://t.co/xzL9SJR3nl#BOLNews #ImranKhan #PTI #500Crore #TelethonByImranKhan #imrankhantelethon #TelethonWithKhan #عمران_خان_ٹیلی_تھون_مہم@ImranKhanPTI @PTIofficial pic.twitter.com/hautTWA8eb
— BOLNetwork (@BOLNETWORK) August 29, 2022
Renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel joined the concluding segment. He said even billions are not enough for the disaster which has inflicted the nation.
He payed that losses are minimized and efforts are made to rebuilt the lives of the victims.
Imran Khan Telethon Live | Fund Raising For Flood Affectees | BOL News Live
Watch Live: https://t.co/DkvxeNKIul#BOLNews #Live #ImranKhan #TelethonByImranKhan #imrankhantelethon #TelethonWithKhan #عمران_خان_ٹیلی_تھون_مہم @PTIofficial @ImranKhanPTI @TariqJamilOFCL pic.twitter.com/U2RPi3S1aA
— BOLNetwork (@BOLNETWORK) August 29, 2022
The telethon has raised Rs214 crores in pledges, Rs200 crores on rehabilitation. The telethon has also collected Rs14 crores in banks through the website Punjab Fund Relief 2022.
Hamza Ali Abbasi joined the show and said people still support Imran Khan and will be re-elected as the next prime minister.
Actor Shaan Shahid said the film industry will support the cause. He urged the government to provide a platform to cultural ambassadors and celebrities to raise funds and bring long-term planning.
Veteran playwright Anwar Maqsood also joined the show.
ARY News chairman Salman Iqbal announced a donation of Rs30 million for the cause. Imran Khan thanked him and condemned the government’s plan to suppress their voice and block transmission.
Anchor Sabir Sakir joined the show and people to donate to the cause. He said that he is currently in exile but cannot wait to return to the country once the situation improves and resume his duties.
Ancor Moeed Pirzada and Sami Ibrahim also joined the show.
PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi joined the show to donate Rs1 million. He said he is leaving for interior Sindh to distribute the relief items.
PTI’s leader and former NA Deputy Speaker Qaim Suri said Balochistan has been devastated by the floods. He said Imran Khan did the most for the province and people of the province hope he will support them once again.
Veteran actors Shehnaz Shaikh an Atiq Odho joined the show. Sania Sania said they funds were rise even further as overseas Pakistanis are generous peace. Atiq Odho said the flood situation is severe and there is risk of water-borne diseases.
Social worker Abrar-ul-Haq, Olympian Arshad Nadeem, and noted playwright also joined the show.
Anchor Imran Riaz Khan also joined the show from a flood relief camp. He said they have been collecting funds but people are asking for a bank account. He said people should contribute to Imran Khan’s cause instead of supporting him.
He said ever tactics has been used to discredit Imran Khan and he was even declared a terrorist. Yet he said Imran Khan was collecting funds for flood victims. He said Overseas Pakistanis have always supporting us but we snatched their right to vote.
PTI leader Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, who was the former Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, called during the telethon and announced to joined Rs10 million.
He said this hometown of Dera Ismail Khan has been devastated by the floods and he has decided to contribute to Imran Khan’s cause.
Former cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq joined the telethon and said he has always support Imran Khan in the noble cause.
He said it is a huge test for those who houses have been flooded and others as well. He urged others to help Imran Khan’s cause to help the flood victims.
Prominent Pakistani American businessman, Mr Javaid Anwar, announced to donate $1 million (approx. 220 million rupees) for the flood victims.
He urged the Pakistani expatriates to support those behind their home country. He said Pakistani who migrated to USA have vast resources and it is their responsibility to help.
Imran Khan appreciated the generous donations. He said it not foreign funding but rather the love overseas Pakistanis have for their country.
Dr Sania Nishtar narrated the success of the Ehsaas cash relief programme initiated during the former prime minister’s tenure who associated Rs200 billion which were disbursed under a transparent system.
Imran Khan said the government made efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change. He said the PTI government established the Billion Tree Tsunami project and set up a project to establish large dams in the country.
British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan announced an immediate donation of Rs5 million for the flood victims. He said the community in the United Kingdom will continue to provide Rs5 million per week to ease the suffering of the affectees.
Imran Khan said the entire has been affected by the floods, right from Gilgit-Baltistan and Sindh arte affected by the floods. He said more than 1000 people have lost their lives and the damages are expected to cross Rs1,000 billion.
He said the world has started to understand the gravity of the situation. He said no government can face the crisis alone and needs support. Imran Khan said he was active during the 2010 floods but the situation is much worse.
He said the money will be use throughout the country. The distribution of funds will done by a committee headed by Dr Sania Nishtar. He said the PTI will force establish the Imran Tigers volunteer force to help with the relief items.
Renowned actor Adnan Siddiqui also issued a statement saying severe floods have gripped the nation which has affected millions of people. He requested to be part of Imran Khan’s telethon and save Pakistan.
Adnan Siddiqui’s message for Imran Khan’s telethon! #عمران_خان_ٹیلی_تھون_مہم #TelethonByImranKhan pic.twitter.com/KoFODljf0t
— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 29, 2022
Message by Khatijah Shah regarding Imran Khan’s telethon. #عمران_خان_ٹیلی_تھون_مہم #TelethonByImranKhan pic.twitter.com/5wxXetVCqk
— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 29, 2022
Marrium Nafees’s message regarding Imran Khan’s telethon! #TelethonByImranKhan #عمران_خان_ٹیلی_تھون_مہم pic.twitter.com/tXwcmMMAxf
— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 29, 2022
Message by @Haroon_5hahid regarding Imran Khan’s telethon! #TelethonByImranKhan pic.twitter.com/YrgyTDlNde
— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 29, 2022
Actor Shehryar Munawar also issued a message regarding Imran Khan’s telethon and urged people to donate.
Sheheryar Munawar’s message regarding Imran Khan’s telethon! #TelethonByImranKhan pic.twitter.com/Nb5XfTLnQR
— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 29, 2022
Faisal Qureshi’s message regarding Imran Khan’s telethon! #TelethonByImranKhan pic.twitter.com/54zEhoPyG6
— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 29, 2022
Ardent PTI supporter Hamza Ali Abbasi said the unprecedented floods have devastated Pakistan and a large number of Pakistan have been affected.
He said Imran Khan has organized a telethon in this regard and people should contribute to the best of their ability.
Hamza Ali Abbasi’s message regarding Imran Khan’s telethon! #TelethonByImranKhan pic.twitter.com/nduRHtiM7X
— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 29, 2022
45 minutes left Pakistan!
Imran Khan Fund Raising Telethon begins tonight at 9PM for Flood Relief work. pic.twitter.com/WOAzHRSTJd
— PTI Politics. (@PTIPoliticsss) August 29, 2022
Official Number released
Regarding the participation of Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf in the international telethon for the flood victims.
The PTI has announced the official contact number for participating in the telethon. To participate in the telethon, donors will be able to call directly on a special number from abroad and within the country.
Call now at +92 42 38872222 and make your pledges.
Punjab Chief Minister Perviaz Elahi has welcomed Imran Khan’s decision to host an international telethon. He said the telethon will help raise funds for flood victims, in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and parts of Punjab.
He said relief will be provided to flood victims without any discrimination. He urged philanthropists and wealthy individuals to donate generously to flood victims. He said the Pakistan Army is played its role and has saved thousands of people in relief operations.
The telethon will also be allowed to be broadcast on TV channels after a ban of Imran Khan’s live speeches was lifted.
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (Pemra) orders to ban the live telecast of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s speeches.
PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry thank the court for suspending the ban on showing Imran Khan’s live speech.
The phone lines will be switched on at 7 pm in connection with Imran Khan’s telethon. He said all people irrespective of parties should actively contribute money.
PTI said people can also end their donation in the bank accounts of the Government of Punjab and Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Dear Pakistanis ,you can send your donations for flood affectees in following bank accounts of Punjab & KPK.#TelethonByImranKhan pic.twitter.com/puo3zQ8Dur
— Tehreek-e-Insaf (@InsafPK) August 29, 2022
Earlier, Imran Khan had chaired a meeting which held a special discussion on planning the telethon and providing relief to the victims. They also deliberated on the proposed historic telethon and participation of a large number of donors.
The PTI will carry out relief activities with the funds collected for the flood victims throughout Pakistan. People will be encouraged to donate generously for relief activities through a vigorous advertising campaign
PTI will set up a volunteer force, Imran Tigers, will participate in relief activities as per special instructions of the party chairman and assist provincial governments.
Chairman @ImranKhanPTI message regarding Telethon #NationTrustsIK pic.twitter.com/JQyq9HiJv5
— Tehreek-e-Insaf (@InsafPK) August 28, 2022
Imran Khan had earlier issued a message saying he was holding the telethon to raise funds for the floods victims.
“There is a test from Allah in the form of floods in Pakistan, and because of that a large number of Pakistanis have been affected by this situation,” he noted.
Imran said he would be doing a telethon and raising money from the nation and expats for flood victims. He wanted all Pakistanis to participate in the telethon and contribute to this noble cause to the best of their ability.
He explained that a committee, headed by Sania Nishtar, will look into all funding matters while representatives of all the provinces will be present in the committee. “
We will continue to distribute it among the flood victims as the money comes in. I will wait for all my Pakistanis in telethon Monday night,” he remarked.”
چئیرمین PTI عمران خان صاحب آج رات 9:30 بجے سیلاب متاثرین کے لئے ٹیلی تھون کریں گے
آپ اپنے عطیات بنک آف پنجاب اور بنک آف خیبر کے مندرجہ ذیل اکاؤنٹس میں جمع کروا سکتے ہیں
#TelethonByImranKhan pic.twitter.com/Q3AD4Jg8Bq
— Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) August 29, 2022
7 بجے پی ٹی آئی ٹیلی تھون کیلئے فون لائنز کھل جائیں گی، فواد چوہدری
بول نیوز سے براہ راست: https://t.co/f31ah4w8iY#BOLNews #BreakingNews #FawadChaudhry #PTI @PTIofficial @ImranKhanPTI @fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/5C5Jl9UIVd
— BOLNetwork (@BOLNETWORK) August 29, 2022
PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the party’s phone lines will open from 7PM. He said the main purpose of the telethon is to raise funds for flood victims. He said Imran Khan is the only who has raised his voice against effects of climate change in the country.
PTI Chairman Imran Khan will hold a telethon on Monday (today) to raise funds from within the country and overseas Pakistanis for flood victims.
The telethon will be broadcast live on BOL News TV at 9PM. Stay tuned for all updates.
