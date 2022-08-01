Gen Bajwa lauds Chinese PLA’s role in national security

The army chief was addressing a ceremony in connection with the 95th Anniversary of the founding of China’s PLA

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has lauded the role of the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) in China’s defence, security, and nation-building.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the army chief was addressing a ceremony in connection with the 95th Anniversary of the founding of China’s PLA at GHQ in Rawalpindi.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, officials from Chinese Embassy, and officers from the tri-services of Pakistan attended the event where the COAS Gen Bajwa was the chief guest on the occasion.

Gen Bajwa said Pakistan-China relationship is unique and robust that has proven its resilience in the face of challenges. He said PLA and Pakistan Army are brothers in arms and our relationship will continue to contribute towards safeguarding the collective interests. He highlighted various facets of the deep rooted ties between the two states, militaries and the peoples.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong thanked the Army Chief for hosting reception on the eve of PLA’s anniversary. He said China and Pakistan are iron brothers, all-weather friends, and strategic partners.

The Chinese Ambassador said the recent meeting of China-Pakistan Joint Committee of Cooperation has set up an important platform for military collaborations which will serve effectively for military to military relations between the two countries.

The Ambassador noted that the recent meeting of Pak-China Joint Cooperation Committee is a new development in mutual relations.

He said a new set-up has been launched to promote Pakistan-China military cooperation which will prove to be an important platform for the promotion of military relations.

