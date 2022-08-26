Govt approves troops’ deployment in flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has approved the deployment of Pakistan Army troops in flood-affected areas across the country.

According to a notification by the Ministry of Interior, the deployment of army troops was approved under Article 245 of the constitution of Pakistan.

Pakistan Army troops are actively involved in relief and rescue operations in flood-hit areas in Sindh, Balochistan, south Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkwa,

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government will leave no stone unturned until all flood affected families are repatriated and provided all requisite relief.

Talking to media in Sukkur on Friday, the prime minister said Rs25,000 will be provided to every affected family under Benazir Income Support Program in Sindh and Rs20 billion will be disbursed for this purpose.

The prime minister arrived in Sukkur on a day-long visit to review relief activities in flood affected areas of Sindh. He was given briefing on the damage caused by the unprecedented rains and floods as well as relief and rehabilitation work.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister for Water Resources Khursheed Shah, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah were also present on the occasion. The prime minister also met with flood-affected people.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Ambassadors, High Commissioners and other senior members of the diplomatic corps in Islamabad to discuss the ongoing disastrous fload situation.

The diplomatic corps of different countries in Islamabad assured P of their respective government’s continued support to meet the requirements of the rescue and relief operations across Pakistan.

The prime minister said over 900 people including 300 children lost their lives and 1300 others were injured so far while 33 million people have been badly affected by flash floods and torrential rains.

He said that as per the initial damage assessment, the losses caused by floods were comparable to those, Pakistan suffered during the flash floods of 2010-11.

Expressing the government’s firm resolve to build back the flood-affected areas with the support of international community, Shehbaz Sharif said that Federal and Provincial Governments have been directed to provide people with tents, drinking water, mosquito nets, food items, medicines and other essential items.

He said due to urgency of situation caused due to floods, the government is reaching out to the friendly countries, donors and international financial institutions for their cooperation at this difficult time. The Foreign Office would also launch a UN Flash Appeal on 30 August.

The meeting was attended by Ambassadors and High Commissioners of Australia, Canada, China, Japan, Kuwait, UAE, Turkiye, South Korea, the United States, Germany and senior diplomats of Bahrain, European Union, France, Oman, Qatar, UK, and Saudi Arabia.

