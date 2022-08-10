Govt to challenge Moonis Elahi’s bail in money laundering case

LAHORE: The federal government has decided to challenge pre-arrest bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader and former federal minister Moonis Elahi in the money laundering case.

According to sources, the government has decided to approach the Lahore High Court (LHC) for cancellation of bail granted to Moonis Elahi and Muhammad Khan Bhatti in a case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on charges of money laundering in a sugar inquiry.

Ministry of Law and Justice approved filing an application seeking the cancellation of bail of Monis Elahi and Muhammad Khan Bhatti. The court will be requested to annul the decision of the Banking Court as null and void.

On July 24, a special court confirmed pre-arrest interim bail of PML-Q leader and former federal minister Moonis Elahi in a case registered by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on charges of money laundering.

Special Court (Offence in banks) Judge Aslam Gondal conducted the proceedings on the bail application of the former minister who also appeared in the court and got his attendance marked.

The court confirmed the pre-arrest interim bail of Moonis Elahi, after hearing detailed arguments from the prosecution and defence. On June 16, Moonis Elahi appeared before a FIA investigation team.

The FIA had registered a case against Moonis Elahi, Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Muhammad Nawaz Bhatti, Muhammad Ali, Mazhar Abbas, Makhdoom Omar Shehryar, Tarik Jawaid and Wajid Khan Bhatti under Sections 109, 420, 468, 471, 34 of PPC read with 5(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1947 and 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 in connection with the affairs of the RYK/Alliance Sugar Mills Group.

The FIR said in light of the sugar commission’s report, the FIA was mandated by the federal government to probe financial and corporate frauds committed by various sugar mills, including Rahim Yar Khan (RYK)/Alliance Sugar Mills.

It said the inquiry revealed that several low-profile individuals jointly set up RYK Sugar Mills Ltd. in 2007-8 at Rahim Yar Khan. The FIR added that the mill was set up by laundering funds from unexplained sources, including proceeds of financial crimes.

