  Imran Khan condemns 'selective morality' against India's violation in IOK
Imran Khan condemns Modi govt for suppressing Kashmiris.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has condemned the silence of the international community over the human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a series of tweets on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal being observed on the third anniversary of the Indian military siege, the former prime minister said on August 5, 2019, the Modi government violated UN Security Council resolutions and international law by revoking the special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the Modi government moved to commit a war crime under Fourth Geneva Convention by altering the demography of IIOJK, assuming the move would crush the spirit of Kashmiri resistance which grew much stronger.

“They assumed the moves would crush spirit of Kashmiri resistance. But the Kashmiris’ spirit of resistance became stronger & it continues to strengthen,” he added.

Imran Khan condemned the selective morality of the international community and silence against India’s brazen violations of all international laws and UNSC resolutions.

He said Pakistan is asked to “echo condemnations on issues of human rights the powerful in the international community take up”.

However, he said when it comes to India and massive human rights violations in IIOJK there is complete silence by the same powers because of India’s market or its strategic military partnerships.

PM condemns India’s actions

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said today marks the third sombre anniversary of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 aimed at changing the internationally recognized disputed status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a series of tweets on Friday, the prime minister said India’s actions are also aimed at altering the demographic structure of the occupied territory. He said over the last decades, India has used unbridled force with complete impunity.

He said generations of brave Kashmiris have persevered in the face of fear, intimidation, torture and worst forms of human rights violations. He said Indian oppression has failed to dent their resolve.

Shehbaz Sharif said Jammu and Kashmir dispute has been a battle of hope against overwhelming odds, of courage against fear and of sacrifice against tyranny. He paid rich tributes to all the martyrs of IIOJK for their ultimate sacrifice and to their families for their resolve and courage.

 

 

