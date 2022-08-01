NA-240 bypolls violence: ECP adjourns hearing till Aug 10

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday heard a case related to violence and firing outside a polling station during the NA-240 by-election in Karachi.

The counsel for Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) appeared before the election commission. He accused Tehreek-e-Labaik (TLP) activists of firing on party workers during the bypolls.

He said there was no evidence of PSP chief Mustafa Kamal entering any polling station during the by-polls. He said the police investigation was biased and misleading the Election Commission. He said DIG East and three Superintendents are conducting the investigation.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi assured that there will be no injustice against any party. The election commission issued bailable arrest warrant for the presiding officer for non-appearance. A three-person bench headed by ECP member from Sindh Nasir Durrani adjourned the hearing till August 10.

The NA-240 by-polls held on June 16 were marred by violence. One person lost his life, while several others sustained injuries. There were also reports of snatching of the ballot papers in the constituency.

The ECP had taken action and summoned an inquiry report into the incident. However, the report was termed unsatisfactory because it did not identify the culprit. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raj expressed his disappointment over the district returning officer and returning officer.

During the hearing on July 4, the inquiry report about the by-polls was presented to the ECP. The CEC, termed the inquiry report unsatisfactory. He reprimanded the inquiry committee for not identifying the accused who stole ballot papers. He remarked that the presiding officer should be held responsible.

SSP Korangi Karachi said that one person named Junaid had been identified. He claimed that PSP chief Mustafa Kamal entered a polling station with party workers and smashed ballot boxes. He added that four PSP members had also been arrested while the party had sent Junaid into hiding.

The ECP summoned PSP chief Mustafa Kamal on the next hearing. The lawyer for PS raised the question whether there was any footage of Mustafa Kamal entering the polling station. He added no one wanted to go after the TLP.

The CEC had assured the ECP would take action if there was any evidence. He added that action would be taken against anyone who interfered with the election process.

