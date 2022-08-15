Advertisement
Pakistan Army pays tribute to Major Tufail Shaheed

Pakistan Army laid a wreath at the mausoleum of Major Tufail.

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army laid a wreath at the mausoleum of Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed to pay homage to Nishan-e-Haider receipt who embraced martyrdom in 1958.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Muneeruddin, General Officer Commanding 35 Division laid a floral wreath at Major Tufail Muhammad’s mausoleum at Tufailabad in Tehsil Arifwala, Punjab,

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour. Various people from different walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of the martyr attended the wreath-laying ceremony.

The 64th martyrdom anniversary of Major Tufail Muhammad, recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, is being observed on August 7. In 1967, he was posthumously awarded the Nishan-e-Haider, Pakistan’s highest military award for his courage and bravery.

Similarly, a floral wreath was laid at the mausoleum of Havaldar Lalak Jan at his native town in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan to pay homage to the brave son of soil.

Commander Force Command Northern Area Major General Jawwad Ahmad laid floral wreath at Havaldar Lalak Jan’s mausoleum.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour. Various people from different walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives attended the wreath-laying ceremony.

Havaldar Lalak Jan had embraced martyrdom while defending the motherland in 1999 during Kargil War. He was awarded the Nishan-e-Haider for his bravery and act of valour.

 

 

 

