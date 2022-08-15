Pakistan Army pays tribute to Major Tufail Shaheed

Pakistan Army laid a wreath at the mausoleum of Major Tufail.

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army laid a wreath at the mausoleum of Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed to pay homage to Nishan-e-Haider receipt who embraced martyrdom in 1958.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Muneeruddin, General Officer Commanding 35 Division laid a floral wreath at Major Tufail Muhammad’s mausoleum at Tufailabad in Tehsil Arifwala, Punjab,

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour. Various people from different walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of the martyr attended the wreath-laying ceremony.

The 64th martyrdom anniversary of Major Tufail Muhammad, recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, is being observed on August 7. In 1967, he was posthumously awarded the Nishan-e-Haider, Pakistan’s highest military award for his courage and bravery.

Similarly, a floral wreath was laid at the mausoleum of Havaldar Lalak Jan at his native town in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan to pay homage to the brave son of soil.

Commander Force Command Northern Area Major General Jawwad Ahmad laid floral wreath at Havaldar Lalak Jan’s mausoleum.

Havaldar Lalak Jan had embraced martyrdom while defending the motherland in 1999 during Kargil War. He was awarded the Nishan-e-Haider for his bravery and act of valour.

