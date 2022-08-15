PM Shehbaz condoles over church fire in Egypt

41 worshippers including children were killed in the church fire in Giza.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in a fire incident in an Egyptian church.

“Deeply grieved by the loss of precious lives in a tragic fire incident in Abu Sefein Church in Giza, Egypt,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

On behalf of the people of Pakistan, the prime minister extended his sincere condolences to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. He also condoled with the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Deeply grieved by the loss of precious lives in a tragic fire incident in Abu Sefein Church in Giza, Egypt. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I extend my most sincere condolences to @AlSisiOfficial & families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. Advertisement — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 15, 2022

The Government of Pakistan extended heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives and injuries as a result of a tragic fire incident in Abo Sefein Church in Giza Governorate of Egypt.

In a statement, the Foreign Office expressed deepest sympathies for the families of the deceased and pray for the speediest recovery of those injured.

It said Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brotherly people and Government of Egypt in this moment of grief.

At least 41 people including ten children were killed as a fire tore through a packed Coptic Orthodox church during morning services near Egypt’s capital.

Advertisement

Several people trapped inside jumped from upper floors of the Martyr Abu Sefein church to try to escape the intense flames. Forty-five people were injured including four policemen involved in the rescue effort.

The blaze erupted at the church in Giza city in Greater Cairo in the neighbourhood of Imbaba, where about 5,000 people had gathered.

In a statement, the Egyptian interior ministry said a forensic examination showed the fire began in the second floor air conditioning as a result of an electrical malfunction. It said smoke inhalation was the main cause of death.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi spoke by phone with the Coptic Christian Pope Tawadros II to offer his condolences.

Egypt has suffered several deadly fires in recent years. In March 2021, at least 20 people died in a blaze in a textile factory in the eastern suburbs of Cairo.

Advertisement

Also Read