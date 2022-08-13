LAHORE: Police raided the residence of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar in the wee hours on Saturday after he failed to appear before a probe team investigating the May 25 incidents

The raid was carried out at the residence of Attaullah Tarar in G-3 Johar Town. Lahore. However, Tarar was not present and was reportedly in Islamabad. Police said no one was arrested during the raid. They said a notice has been sent to Tarar to turn up at the police station.

Tarar has been served a notice to appear before the investigating team probing the torture of PTI activists and violence during the Azadi March on May 25.

In a message from his Twitter account, Attaullah Tarar confirmed the raid and lashed out at the Punjab government.

He also slammed Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar and questioned what he was trying to prove through a midnight raid at his home where he has been living for past 15 years.

“I didn’t think Hashim Dogar was such a non-serious man. What was he trying to prove by sending police to his home where he had been living for the last 15 years,” he said.

He went on to add that when a minister would stoop so low how he would run a ministry. “Don’t go too far while defending the anti-state narrative,” he commented.

پولیس کا 25 مئی کے قاتل عطا تارڑ کے گھر چھاپہ

عطا تارڑ پہلے ہی مفرور ہو کر اسلام آباد بیٹھا ہوا ہے Advertisement نہ عطا تارڑ کی دیوار پھلانگی گئی، نہ چادر چاردیواری کا تقدس پامال کیا گیا، نہ کسی ملازم یا اس کی بیوی یا اس کی بچی کو گرفتار کیا گیا

قانون کے مطابق تفشیش کےلیے حاضری کا نوٹس دیاگیا pic.twitter.com/u8wUUHEjgk — Azhar Mashwani (@MashwaniAzhar) August 12, 2022



PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry had recently said that a joint investigation team (JIT) will be constituted to probe the torture and violence inflicted on party activists during the May 25 march.

He said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Attaullah Tarar, and Malik Ahmed Khan will be summoned by Punjab Police and they should cooperate with law-enforcements agencies in the probe.

Shahbaz Gill had warned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of arrest if he fails to appear before a committee probing incidents of torture over Azadi March participants.

Gill said that the committee will initiate action in the upcoming days in the May 25 torture incidents. He also warned Rana Sanaullah of arrest, whenever he enters in Punjab’s jurisdictions, if he fails to appear before the committee.

