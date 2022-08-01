Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Portion of restaurant collapses in sea at Karachi’s Do Darya
Portion of restaurant collapses in sea at Karachi’s Do Darya

Portion of restaurant collapses in sea at Karachi’s Do Darya

Articles
Advertisement
Portion of restaurant collapses in sea at Karachi’s Do Darya

Do Darya is a popular seaside spot in DHA Phase 8.

Advertisement

KARACHI: A portion of a restaurant at Do Darya built above the sea has collapsed after heavy rainfall during the season.

Residents visiting the popular seaside spot known for its restaurants should show caution as the wood structure of several restaurants built above the sea has weakened after excessive rains.

An incident occurred on Sunday after a wooden structure of a restaurant collapsed into the sea. A video of the incident also went viral on social media which show restaurant staff attempting to pull the wooden structure.

According to reports, a number of people sustained minor injuries. Others fell into the deep sea but were quickly rescued. Similar incidents are likely as the foundation of the wooden shafts is in dilapidated condition after the rains.

Deputy Commissioner South took action and ordered to seal five restaurants in Do Darya. The portion of the restaurant built above the sea has been closed for public.

Advertisement

The incident of the restaurant collapsing in the water has occurred due to lack of monitoring by the DHA administration who has failed to regulate the restaurants Do Darya Karachi is a popular place in DHA Phase 8 where a strip of restaurants along the beachside serve all kinds of food.

In another incident, a university student died on Sunday after falling off the 17th floor of a building near Do Darya under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased youth was identified as Adil Masood Khan. Rescue workers and police reached the site and transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for autopsy.

Police detained seven friends of Adil Khan and interrogated them. Police said the youths had hired a flat for a party where Adil went to the balcony from where he fell. Police have termed it an accident in initial investigation.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s sister. They said they were waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the actual cause of death.

 

Advertisement

Also Read

Restaurants can’t make you tip staff, the law says
Restaurants can’t make you tip staff, the law says

The government forbids hotels and restaurants from included service fees in the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Terrorist attack on check post in Dera injures police constable
Terrorist attack on check post in Dera injures police constable
Peoples Bus Service to start in Sukkur from Feb 17
Peoples Bus Service to start in Sukkur from Feb 17
Court allows police for identification parade of suspects in lynching case
Court allows police for identification parade of suspects in lynching case
PM visits Turkish Embassy to express solidarity with quake victims
PM visits Turkish Embassy to express solidarity with quake victims
Punjab govt ordered to enforce Urdu as official language in province
Punjab govt ordered to enforce Urdu as official language in province
Plea for contempt proceedings against Punjab governor, CEC filed
Plea for contempt proceedings against Punjab governor, CEC filed
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story