Portion of restaurant collapses in sea at Karachi’s Do Darya

KARACHI: A portion of a restaurant at Do Darya built above the sea has collapsed after heavy rainfall during the season.

Residents visiting the popular seaside spot known for its restaurants should show caution as the wood structure of several restaurants built above the sea has weakened after excessive rains.

An incident occurred on Sunday after a wooden structure of a restaurant collapsed into the sea. A video of the incident also went viral on social media which show restaurant staff attempting to pull the wooden structure.

According to reports, a number of people sustained minor injuries. Others fell into the deep sea but were quickly rescued. Similar incidents are likely as the foundation of the wooden shafts is in dilapidated condition after the rains.

Deputy Commissioner South took action and ordered to seal five restaurants in Do Darya. The portion of the restaurant built above the sea has been closed for public.

The incident of the restaurant collapsing in the water has occurred due to lack of monitoring by the DHA administration who has failed to regulate the restaurants Do Darya Karachi is a popular place in DHA Phase 8 where a strip of restaurants along the beachside serve all kinds of food.

In another incident, a university student died on Sunday after falling off the 17th floor of a building near Do Darya under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased youth was identified as Adil Masood Khan. Rescue workers and police reached the site and transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for autopsy.

Police detained seven friends of Adil Khan and interrogated them. Police said the youths had hired a flat for a party where Adil went to the balcony from where he fell. Police have termed it an accident in initial investigation.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s sister. They said they were waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the actual cause of death.

