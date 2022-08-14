Advertisement
date 2022-08-14
PTI will hold public gatherings in Karachi, Hyderabad on Aug 19 and 20

Articles
Image: File

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Chapter President Ali Zaidi has announced that the party is going to hold historical biggest public gatherings in Karachi and Hyderabad on Aug 19 (Friday) and Aug 20 (Saturday) respectively.

Zaidi in his tweet said that PTI chairman Imran Khan will address these rallies.

 

Addressing the party’s power show at Lahore’s Hockey Ground on Saturday, former prime minister Imran Khan announced a country-wide mass mobilisation campaign.

Khan said he would visit Sukkur, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Attock, Abbottabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Jhelum, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Quetta and continue his struggle till the end of the imported government and announcement of fresh general elections in the country.

