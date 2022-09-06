COAS spends Defence Day visiting flood-affected areas in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent Defence and Martyrs Day visiting far flung flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS visited army flood relief camp at Usta Muhammad, Jafferabad district where he was briefed about ongoing rescue and relief operations.

Gen Bajwa met with the troops and appreciated their efforts for the flood affectees. He visited flood relief and medical camps and spent time with the locals to have on ground information about plans to mitigate their problems

COAS Bajwa also visited Sui where he met local elders and inquired about their wellbeing and issues. The local elders thanked the army chief for reaching out to them in the most difficult time in their life.

Later, Gen Bajwa visited Military College Sui where he was briefed about different training and educational facilities.

He interacted with the faculty and students and appreciated the educational and training standard of institution. The college’s faculty and students thanked Pakistan Army for providing opportunity for them to compete at national level.

It is pertinent to mention that Military College Sui was established in 2011 and its cadets have shown extraordinary results.

The nation observed Defence and Martyrs’ Day today to pay tribute to armed forces with simplicity amid unprecedented floods that have submerged one-third of the country and have claimed over 1,300 lives so far.

The Pakistan Army postponed its annual Defence Day ceremony — held at the General Headquarters on September 6 every year — in solidarity with flood victims across the country. The ceremony is held to commemorate the sacrifices of fallen heroes during the 1965 war.