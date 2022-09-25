Dubai Port World chairman donates $2.5mn to Army Relief Fund

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Dubai Port World Sheikh Ahmed Sultan Bin Sulayem on Sunday called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to a statement, they discussed relief efforts in the wake of the devastating floods and efforts required on the road to recovery for the country.

Sheikh Ahmed Sultan made a donation of $2.5 million for the Army Relief Fund. He had earlier today visited flood-affected areas in Sindh.

The visiting dignitary commended the relief efforts of the Pakistan Army in the flood-affected areas and said that UAE and its leadership stand with the people of Pakistan in this time of distress. He committed to raising the issue of climate justice for Pakistan at the world forums.

The army chief thanked Sheikh Sultan for his valuable and timely support to Pakistan. They also discussed matters of economic development in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Sheikh Sultan apprised the Army Chief of Dubai Port World’s interest in investing further in Pakistan. He offered to bring other donors for flood relief efforts in the days ahead.

Sheikh Sultan also thanked Fakhar-e-Alam for arranging this visit and creating awareness in UAE about the need for help in Pakistan. The Dubai Port World is one of the largest port operators globally.

Also Read PM appreciates UAE minister for generous $10mn donation ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister for...