Fawad says judges should tell nation who owns Avenfield flats

Reacting to the acquittal of Maryam Nawaz and Safdar Awan, Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Hussain Chaudhry has tweeted, “Now the next question of the nation to honourable judges who owns billion of rupees flats in which the Sharifs have been living for years where the property is giving birth to children?”

اب قوم کا اگلا سوال یہ ہے کہ جج صاحبان ہمیں بتائیں کہ لندن کے اربوں روپے کے اپارٹمنٹس جن میں شریف فیملی برسوں سے رھائش پذیر ہے اور جہاں جائیداد بچے دے رہی ہے آخر کس کے ہیں ؟ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 29, 2022

Advertisement

Meanwhile, former federal minister for Shipping and Ports and PTI Sindh Chapter President Ali Haider Zaidi in a tweet said that now the world has come to know why Imran Khan had been ousted.

Also Read Maryam Nawaz, Captain Safdar gets acquittal in Avenfield reference IHC grants acquittal to Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar in Avenfield...

on the other hand, expressing his reaction to the Avenfield apartments’ case verdict, Spokesman to Punjab Chief Minister Fayyaz Chohan said that the Sharifs and Begum Safdar Awan have been given NRO-2.

He observed that their hand-picked NAB prosecutor had been appointed to spoil the whole case, recalling that Maryam Safdar was 19 years old when the Avenfield flats were purchased.

The spokesman questioned which business Maryam was running at the age of 19, making her an owner of billions of dollars to buy such expensive and luxurious apartments.

Fayyaz blamed that Avenfield apartments were bought with the money of Motorway in 1991.

Advertisement

He further said that renowned journalist Raymond Backer in his book wrote that Nawaz had purchased these apartments with kickback received from the motorway.

He said that billions of rupees of the nation were spent on the purchase of these flats but the culprits had been acquitted, adding that such acquittal of thieves and plunderers encouraged other offenders. In this way, anyone could get the certificates of honesty after having looted billions of rupees of the nation, he lamented.

Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in his tweet said that the acquittal of Maryam and Capt. Safdar was proof that the imported government came to power not to provide relief to the masses but to abolish their corruption cases from the court.

امپورٹڈ حکومت کو NRO-2 کے زریعے ایک اور ریلف۔مریم نواز اور کیپٹن صفدر کو ایون فیلڈ ریفرنس میں بری کرنا اس بات کی دلیل ہے کہ یہ امپورٹڈ حکومت عوام کی فلاح کیلئے نہیں بلکہ NRO-2 پر عمل درآمد کرکے اپنے تمام غیر قانونی کیسز کو عدالتوں سےختم کرنا ہے۔ — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) September 29, 2022

Advertisement