Edition: English
Edition: English

Federal Govt decides to go solar for electricity

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif

  •  Government decided to produce electricity from solar energy instead of generating it by importing expensive oil from abroad
  • Under the project, 10,000 megawatts of electricity will be generated from solar power instead  imported fuel
  • In first phase of the project, government buildings, electric and diesel-powered tube wells, and low-unit household consumers will be provided with solar power

     

Karachi-Federal Government on Thursday decided to produce electricity from solar energy instead of generating it by importing expensive oil from abroad.

According to the details, this decision was taken in the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif. This will give relief to electricity consumers across the country.

Under the project, 10,000 megawatts of electricity will be generated from solar power instead of expensive imported fuel (diesel and furnace oil). The Prime Minister has issued instructions for the early construction of solar power plants in the country and full implementation of this decision.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has issued instructions to the concerned authorities and said that sufficient relief should be provided in electricity supply to the people till the start of the next summer season.

It may be noted that in the first phase of the project, government buildings, electric and diesel-powered tube wells, and low-unit household consumers will be provided with solar power.

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved another rise in electricity pricing by Rs4.24 per unit due to the monthly fuel adjustment (MFA) for July 2022.

A public meeting was convened by the electricity regulator to discuss the monthly fuel adjustment (MFA). The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee had applied for a hike in the energy tariff of Rs4.69 per unit, according to Nepra.

 

