ISPR is engaged in rescue and relief efforts over last two months

ISLAMABAD: Major General Babar Iftikhar, the director general of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), stated that they have been working on rescue and relief activities for the past two months, BOL News reported.

When DG ISPR briefed the media at the National Flood Response and Coordination Center (NFRCC) in Islamabad, he stated that the individuals had been rescued and given relief supplies.

According to him, the Pakistani Army has set up relief camps where aid has been given to 50,000 flood victims. He said that in the 250 medical camps, eighty-three thousand sufferers had received free medical care.

According to Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz, chairman of NDMA, 1265 persons have died and more than 1200 have been injured as a result of the floods.

The Chairman stated that although there was a high likelihood of precipitation, the actual amount fell far short of expectations, causing significant floods throughout the nation.

The rains, which were expected to fall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, and northern regions, instead fell in eastern Balochistan, southern KP, DG Khan and Rajanpur in Punjab, and all of Sindh

“Sindh experienced an unusual situation due to the exceptionally severe rainfall, he said.

According to him, rescue and relief efforts are still being carried out in flood-affected areas. Four hundred and twenty thousand tents have been donated, and efforts are being made to increase tent manufacturing capacity in light of the high demand for tents.

A total of 56,400 food packets, according to him, had been given out to flood victims.

The UN’s flash call for aid for flood victims had a positive reaction, according to the Chairman of the NDMA. He claimed that during the past four days, 29 flights carrying relief supplies had arrived.

Ten of these were from Turkey, eleven from the United Arab Emirates, four from China, two from Qatar, one from Uzbekistan, and one from France. He said that these flights transported items including 2728 tents, 98 tons of food supplies, 50 boats, and 56 tons of medications.

