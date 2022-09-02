CJ IHC Justice Minallah says this court does not believe in contempt laws. Image: File

Chief Justice (CJ) Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah has observed that the court does not believe in contempt of court laws.

“Everyone is free to speak their mind, this court grants you the freedom for it,” the CJ added.

He made these remarks while hearing a case concerning harassment of journalists on Friday.

“This court is not afraid of anything,” added Justice Minallah.

“You may understand it as freedom of expression but I assert once again that this is the accountability of this court,” he lamented.

“I am myself unaware of the things the respectable journalists are saying,” said the chief justice. Urging the journalists to come forward “if there is truth to anything”, the judge also said, “say what you will, for the past three years criticism has been the strength of this court but no one can be influenced [in the court]”.

Dismissing rumours against the IHC, he said that “this court has neither allowed anyone to approach it nor has it been in contact with anyone”.

Chief Justice Minallah also said that he felt “glad” that despite “everyone running campaigns, nobody can influence this court”.

“The truth reveals itself over time itself,” he said as he urged the journalists to do some soul searching themselves.

“A court is always known by the decisions it makes,” said the chief justice, “narratives are made, do what you want to; [but] the court will do [its job] as it has been”.

“Ask yourself this, however, where we are taking this state?” retorted the judge.

This court does not believe in contempt of court laws; even if someone is saying something wrong, let them say it,” he added saying that “the only rebuttal to fake news is more speech”.