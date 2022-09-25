Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Kashmiris stage demonstration outside UN building against Indian atrocities
Kashmiris stage demonstration outside UN building against Indian atrocities

Kashmiris stage demonstration outside UN building against Indian atrocities

Articles
Advertisement
Kashmiris stage demonstration outside UN building against Indian atrocities

Azad Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood addressed the rally.

Advertisement

NEW YORK: A large number of Kashmiris from across the United States staged a huge demonstration outside the United Nations building as India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed the UN General Assembly in New York.

Speaking on the occasion, Azad Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint a special envoy to resolve the decades-old Kashmir dispute on the basis of UN Security Council resolutions that pledged the right of self-determination to the Kashmiris.

Sultan Chaudhry denounced India’s illegal measures of 5 August 2019 that revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. He said the unstinted effort to internationalize Kashmir issue will continue with full vigour.

He added it was he was the duty of both Azad Kashmir and Pakistani governments to highlight the human right abuses which have now reached unprecedented proportions. He unequivocally condemned the abominable act of changing the demographic character of the region.

Sardar Haleem Khan, who is one of the rally’s organizers, emphasized that no solution to Kashmir will be acceptable if it does not recognize the right of self-determination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.  He deplored the life imprisonment handed down by an Indian court in New Delhi to Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik.

Advertisement

Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, chairman of World Forum for Peace & Justice, said the application of international law was not selective in resolving international conflicts.  He warned the world powers that the status quo in Kashmir, if left unchanged, will only result in further deterioration of the situation and can never be justified under international law.

kashmiri

Protesters outside UN building call for Kashmir’s freedom from Indian yoke
Dr Amarjit Singh speaking to protesters outside the UN Headquarters in New York

Dr Imtiaz Khan, Professor at George Washington University Medical center, stated that abuses on innocent people of Indian occupied Kashmir continue unabated.

He appealed to the United Nations to take practical measures that dissuade India to indulge in gross human rights abuses against innocent Kashmiri population and sway them to participate in tripartite negotiations involving Pakistan and genuine leadership of Kashmir.

Kashmiris and Pakistanis attended the rally, ddenounced India’s reign of terror in Kashmir and raised vociferous anti-India slogans and waved placards. A number of Sikhs also joined the rally.

Dr Amarjit Singh, the head of Washington-based Khalistan Affairs Centre, expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris struggle for freedom from India. “We stand with you against our common enemy,” he told the protestors.

Advertisement

 

Also Read

OIC extends support to Kashmiris’ right to self determination
OIC extends support to Kashmiris’ right to self determination

NEW YORK: Member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on...

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
National consensus required to confront economic challenges, terrorism: COAS
National consensus required to confront economic challenges, terrorism: COAS
MQM reunification: Governor Sindh Tessori meets Dr Farooq Sattar
MQM reunification: Governor Sindh Tessori meets Dr Farooq Sattar
Islamabad LG polls: IHC to hears ECP, PTI petitions next week
Islamabad LG polls: IHC to hears ECP, PTI petitions next week
PTI to make next govt in Sindh, says Imran Khan
PTI to make next govt in Sindh, says Imran Khan
Maulana Tariq Jamil discharged from hospital
Maulana Tariq Jamil discharged from hospital
PTI files contempt of court plea against ECP
PTI files contempt of court plea against ECP
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story