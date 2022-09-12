LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Monday constituted a full bench to decide a petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz seeking return of her passport, which she had surrendered to the court for bail in a case.

Chief Justice Bhatti would head the bench with Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh. The bench would resume its hearing on September 14.

Last week, a two-judge bench headed by Justice Najafi referred the petition of Ms Nawaz back to the chief justice as one of its other member, Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq Pannun, recused himself from the matter.

In April, Justice Farooq Haider and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural, being members of the division bench headed by Justice Najafi, had also recused themselves from the petition of Ms Nawaz.

Before that, another bench comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Anwarul Haq Pannun referred the petition back to the chief justice with an observation that a bench headed by Justice Najafi should hear it for the same had granted bail to the petitioner.

In her petition, Maryam Nawaz contended that it was a known fact that her father was allowed to go abroad on account of his critical health condition. She said her father had not regained his health so far as he was still undergoing the diagnosis process as per a medical report filed with the court after duly attested by the Pakistan High Commission in London.

The petitioner submitted that in the absence of any charge sheet or trial, she had not been able to exercise her fundamental rights for the last about four years on account of surrendering her passport in compliance with the court order.

The PML-N leader pleaded that she was in dire need to go abroad to attend to and inquire after the health of her ailing father.

She asked the court to direct the deputy registrar (judicial) to return her passport in the interest of justice.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau had opposed the petition and return of passport to Maryam Nawaz, which she had surrendered to the court when post-arrest bail was granted to her in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. It said the brothers of the petitioner and other family members were already in London to look after her father.