ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail held a meeting with the World Bank team in Islamabad on Sunday and discussed bank’s initiatives RISE-II and PACE-II programs.

The team included Country Director World Bank Mr. Najy Benhassine and Program Leader Energy WB Ms. Teuta Kacaniku.

The Finance Minister was briefed on the progress in RISE-II and PACE-II programs.

The meeting deliberated upon the overall progress achieved so far and discussed prior actions to be met for the timely completion of these programmes.

Miftah Ismail endorsed the stakeholder officials for fast-tracking the progress of all initiatives and directed for completion of all prior actions required in respect for RISE-II and PACE-II programs.

The Finance Minister thanked the World Bank team for continuous support and facilitation.

Senior officers from Finance Division, Energy Division and FBR also attended the meeting.

On September 4, Federal Minister for Finance, Miftah Ismail had said that the nation had to live within its current national resources by which the government could move towards self-reliance.

The minister had said that the damage in this flood was estimated at 10 billion dollars, which can help the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Import payments should equal dollar inflows, which means curbs on luxury items may remain in place for longer than currently anticipated, Miftah Ismail said in an interview with Bloomberg News at his home in Karachi.

“I want to see a Pakistan that lives within its means,” the Finance Minister told adding, nothing can happen in one year, but we can start”.