Pakistan rejects BJP leader’s remarks on Hindutva expansionist ideas

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has categorically rejected the statement by senior BJP leader and Chief Minister of Assam propagating Hindutva’s expansionist idea of so-called “Akhand Bharat”.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said gratuitous assertion is nothing but a manifestation of the ‘Hindutva’ majoritarian agenda of the ruling BJP and its revisionist and expansionist mindset that seeks to subjugate the identity and culture of its neighbouring countries and its own religious minorities.

He said it is also a reflection of the BJP’s jaundiced view of history and delusional thinking. The spokesperson said it is evident that BJP political figures engage in falsehoods and fantasies while pointing fingers at neighbours including Pakistan.

“In doing so, they want to divert the attention of the international community from India’s mistreatment and persecution of minorities and widespread violations of human rights and international humanitarian law committed by the Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” the spokesperson added.

He said Indian politicians would be well advised to introspect, exhibit maturity, and not indulge in meaningless political rhetoric against other countries merely to further their divisive and parochial political agenda.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made a controversial statement about so-called “Akhand Bharat” and “integrating Bangladesh” at a time when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was on a diplomatic visit to India.

“In 1947, the country was partitioned for the creation of Pakistan, and later, Bangladesh came into existence. If Rahul Gandhi has any regret or is apologetic for the problem created by his ancestors, then he should try to integrate Pakistan and Bangladesh with India for the creation of Akhand Bharat,” he said.

