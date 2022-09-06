PFUJ condemns cancelation of BOL News license by PEMRA

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) on Tuesday condemned the cancellation of the license of BOL News

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) on Tuesday condemned the cancellation of the license of BOL News.

According to the details, PFUJ has expressed a strong reaction against the cancellation of the license of Bol News and warned the government not to try to stifle the freedom of expression and take away the freedoms of freedom of expression given in the Constitution of Pakistan.

President of PFUJ G.M Jamali and Secretary-General Rana Azeem expressed that the government has tried such tactics to ban media outlets before, but they failed. He said that the closure of an institution means unemployment of thousands of workers and PFUJ will never let the government take such steps.

The leadership of PFUJ expressed that this issue is being raised in all international forums and the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) will also be informed about the circumstances. Secretary General Rana Azim said, “If the government does not immediately restore the license of Bol News, we will approach the courts and call for nationwide protests.”

He also urged the Video Jockeys (VJs) to record their protest on social media and demonstrate protest in favor of BOL News.