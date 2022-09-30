Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulates HRH Muhammad Bin Salman to be appointed as PM of Saudi Arabia
Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulates HRH Muhammad Bin Salman to be appointed as PM of Saudi Arabia

Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulates HRH Muhammad Bin Salman to be appointed as PM of Saudi Arabia

Articles
Advertisement
Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulates HRH Muhammad Bin Salman to be appointed as PM of Saudi Arabia

Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulates HRH Muhammad Bin Salman to be appointed as PM of Saudia

Advertisement

Founder and CEO of BOL Media Group and Axact Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh on Friday congratulated Royal Highness Crown, Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, to be appointed as the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia. 

On his Twitter account, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wrote, “Congratulations to your Royal Highness, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for your appointment as the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I hope under your visionary leadership, Saudi Arabia will usher into a new era of progress and prosperity for its people, and will continue to be the torchbearer of unity, peace and harmony for the entire Muslim Ummah!”

 

 

According to a royal decree issued on Tuesday by the official Saudi Press Agency, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been designated the kingdom’s prime minister in a cabinet reshuffle ordered by King Salman.

Prince Mohammed is already the de facto ruler of the world’s greatest oil exporter, and his appointment formalizes his role as the kingdom’s leader.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Saudi Arabia News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PM to seek support at ‘Resilient Pakistan’ conference in Geneva
PM to seek support at ‘Resilient Pakistan’ conference in Geneva
PTI’s white paper misleading, devoid of context: Dar
PTI’s white paper misleading, devoid of context: Dar
Maryam Nawaz leaves for Geneva to undergo surgery
Maryam Nawaz leaves for Geneva to undergo surgery
Federal govt unable to implement energy conservation plan
Federal govt unable to implement energy conservation plan
Maryam Nawaz expected to return this month
Maryam Nawaz expected to return this month
Imran reveals Bajwa wanted to impose emergency in country after his murder
Imran reveals Bajwa wanted to impose emergency in country after his murder
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story