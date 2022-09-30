Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulates HRH Muhammad Bin Salman to be appointed as PM of Saudi Arabia

Founder and CEO of BOL Media Group and Axact Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh on Friday congratulated Royal Highness Crown, Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, to be appointed as the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

On his Twitter account, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wrote, “Congratulations to your Royal Highness, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for your appointment as the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I hope under your visionary leadership, Saudi Arabia will usher into a new era of progress and prosperity for its people, and will continue to be the torchbearer of unity, peace and harmony for the entire Muslim Ummah!”

Congratulations to your Royal Highness, Mohammed bin Salman @MbSofKSA for your appointment as the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia. I hope under your visionary leadership, #SaudiArabia will continue to be the torchbearer of unity, peace and harmony for the entire Muslim Ummah! pic.twitter.com/ymm1Y5cs0u Advertisement — Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh (@SSforPakistan) September 30, 2022

According to a royal decree issued on Tuesday by the official Saudi Press Agency, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been designated the kingdom’s prime minister in a cabinet reshuffle ordered by King Salman.

Prince Mohammed is already the de facto ruler of the world’s greatest oil exporter, and his appointment formalizes his role as the kingdom’s leader.

Advertisement