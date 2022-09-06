Advertisement
  • Watch: Hassan Ali enjoying with wife during Asia Cup 2022
Articles
Hasan Ali is a cricketer who plays for Pakistan. He made his first-class debut for Sialkot in October 2013. He made his international debut for Pakistan in August 2016 in a One Day International match.

Recently Hassan Ali along with his family is spending quality time in Dubai. The family is currently on vacation. They are exploring Dubai together.

Samiya, the wife of the cricketer, is highly active on social media and frequently posts photos and videos of her personal life.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Samiya Hassan Ali (@samyahkhan1604)

