Watch: Hassan Ali enjoying with wife during Asia Cup 2022

Hassan Ali wishes wedding anniversary to his wife with beautiful surprise
Hassan Ali celebrates his wedding anniversary with his wife Samiya Hassan. She...
Hasan Ali is a cricketer who plays for Pakistan. He made his first-class debut for Sialkot in October 2013. He made his international debut for Pakistan in August 2016 in a One Day International match.
Recently Hassan Ali along with his family is spending quality time in Dubai. The family is currently on vacation. They are exploring Dubai together.
Samiya, the wife of the cricketer, is highly active on social media and frequently posts photos and videos of her personal life.
