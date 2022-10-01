BOL Media Group Chairperson Ayesha Shoaib Shaikh congratulates President Xi Jinping & Chinese people on its 73rd National Day of the People’s Republic of China.

On her Twitter account, Ayesha Shoaib wrote “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to President Xi Jinping and the great Chinese people on its 73rd National Day. China has become one of the fastest growing economies in the region, while also being a leading option for foreign investors, including those from Pakistan. May our friendship and strategic partnership secure great socio-economic progress in the coming years.”

Congratulations to President Xi Jinping & the brotherly Chinese people on its 73rd National Day. China🇨🇳 has become one of the fastest growing economies in the region and a close friend of Pakistan. May we secure great socio-economic progress in coming years!@zlj517 @AmbNong pic.twitter.com/5nBjd511XK — Ayesha Shaikh (@ASforPakistan) October 1, 2022

As per details, The People’s Republic of China observes Chinese National Day on 1st October, a yearly public holiday. On this day, dynastic rule comes to an end as democracy advances. It represents a significant turning point in the People’s Republic of China’s lengthy history.

The Wuchang Uprising, which finally led to the collapse of the Qing Dynasty and the founding of the People’s Republic of China, is commemorated on Chinese National Day. Mao Zedong, the commander of the Red Army, announced the establishment of the People’s Republic of China on October 1, 1949, in Tiananmen Square in front of 300,000 spectators while hoisting the new Chinese flag.

