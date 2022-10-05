City’s digital map “Know Your Karachi” will be available soon: Administrator Karachi

KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has started working on a digital map of the city on the directives of Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

Administrator Karachi, Sindh Government Spokesperson and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that work has started on the preparation of Karachi’s interactive map “Know Your Karachi”.

He passed these views in a meeting regarding the preparation of Karachi’s interactive map “Know Your Karachi” in his office here. Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi was also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that a new digital map with all the details will soon be available to the citizens on the KMC website. He said that the process of improving the delivery of civic services with the help of modern technology will continue.

He also reviewed the preparation of a unique digital map for the first time in KMC. He said that the purpose of creating a new digital map is to provide important information about the city.

He said that after the preparation of the map, all necessary information related to Karachi will be available at one place.

The people could get confirmation about municipal services, concerned police station, wards, UCs, fire stations, hospitals, universitues, colleges, public places, playgrounds, parks, libraries and etc. The Information about bus routes, post boxes will also be available at the map.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the new digital map will be uploaded on the website of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. He said that they would welcome citizens’ feedback and suggestions to improve the map.

The Administrator Karachi said that modern digital maps of this style have been prepared in all major cities of the world and uploaded on the Internet so that citizens, tourists and other people can get information about the city.

The map enable the people to get convenience in terms of transportation and travel in the city.

“Karachi is also among the big cities of the world, so the new digital map will be useful here too,” he added.