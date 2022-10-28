General Qamar Javed Bajwa was given the charge of Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff on 29 November 2016. It was a time when the war against terror had entered its decisive phase, with Pakistan facing multiple political and economic challenges at the same time, neutral analysts said.

They maintained that the Army under his supervision came up with a vision to work together with the government for maintaining law and order in the country, improving the civil-military relationship as well as strengthening Pakistan’s ties with the international community.

They added that the launching of an all-encompassing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, the efforts to solidify relations with regional countries, the endeavors for US withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the goodwill gestures shown to everyone, is all reflective of that vision.

They observed that the Army Chief’s services towards restoration of peace within the country and in the region as a whole are certainly commendable; his close focus has remained not only Pakistan but also the entire region as priority number one.

“To him, countries do not progress singly alone, but only if the entire region moves ahead on the path of growth and development.”

Gen Bajwa on one hand proved himself as a ‘terminator’ to the enemies of peace, he at the same time is also credited for giving a befitting response to the aggressive postures of Pakistan’s arch enemy India.

When India, already involved in weakening Pakistan through acts of terrorism, economical and 5th Generational Warfare conspiracies, resorted to a seemingly decisive maneuvering against Pakistan in February 2019, the military leadership of the country came up with a well-thought-out strategy and swift dare-day-light response to Indian hostility that resulted in teaching the enemy an unforgettable lesson.

Still the Indians are licking the wounds inflicted by Pakistan on 27 February. Certainly, the credit goes to the Army leadership’s brilliant military strategy that saved the South Asian region from an impending holocaust.