Gillani welcomes ECP decision to hold by-elections in country

Former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Yousaf Raza Gillani has welcomed the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) not to postpone the by-elections in the country.

He claimed that the statement of President Arif Alvi had destroyed Imran Khan’s narrative of a foreign conspiracy against his government as the president deemed no conspiracy hatched against the PTI government.

Gillani claimed that Pakistan was on the track to economic stability as the prices of dollars, petroleum and its products, and daily use items including ghee.

He further said that the PDM government was striving at national and international forums to provide relief to the flood-affected people.

The former prime minister observed that Imran Khan was taking oaths from the people to create a law and order situation, adding that Imran wanted to create political instability in the country.

It is essential that the prices of electricity and gas must be reduced.

Gillani claimed that the parties in PDM saved Pakistan from bankruptcy by putting their politics at stake.

He blamed Imran for spreading political extremism and hatred among the people.

He added Imran Khan launched fake attacks and trends on institutions based on lies.

Gilani said that Imran Khan made sinister attempts to stop international donors from helping the flood victims.

All their conspiracies have met with failure and everything has been exposed in front of the public, he further said.

The PPP leader said, “Our practical measures have always been appreciated by the people and the development projects we have brought for this region including Multan, cannot be compared to this.”

Musa Geelani after winning the by-election of the NA will bring mega projects for NA-157 and Multan.

Gilani said that Tehreek-e-Insaf is not even clear why they are fighting elections whereas October 16 will be the day of Ali Musa Gilani’s victory and the defeat of the conspirators.