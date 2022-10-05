Imran Khan celebrates his 70th birthday

Former Pakistani cricket star turned politician Imran Khan on Wednesday celebrated his 70th birthday.

Imran Khan celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake along with party leaders and journalists at the Punjab Chief Minister’s Secretariat on 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam.

“My actual birthday date is October 5. It was mistakenly written as November 25th on my passport,” the former prime minister said on the occasion.

Imran Khan spent a busy day on his birthday visiting Lahore to oversee preparations for the long march and also met with Punjab Assembly lawmakers and party leaders.

During an event, Imran Khan Khan had a quirky reply when he received a birthday wish. “Khan Sahab, Happy Birthday,” a party supporter in the hall shouted.

“Usually, when a man turns 70, people don’t remind him about his birthday,” the former captain replied as the hall erupted in jeers.

The PTI launched a ‘kindness drive’ in honoir of Chairman Imran Khan’s 70th birthday. The party had requested its supporters to perform acts of kindness as a tribute to their leader on his birthday.

The party also encouraged supporters to visit the flood victims as millions were displaced due to the floods and have been homeless.

Many supporters and admirers of the 1992 World Cup-winning captain wished their cricket hero on social media. Imran Khan represented Pakistan in 88 Tests and 175 ODIs from 1971 to 1992. He is regarded as one the greatest cricketers of all time.

After retiring from cricket, Khan entered into politics and formed own political named Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). After years of struggle, PTI won general elections in 2018 and he was sworn in the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan.