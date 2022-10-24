Senior Journalist Arshad Sharif – who was part of the BOL family – was shot dead in Kenya in the wee hours on Monday, his death was confirmed by his wife and family.

One of the renowned journalists was famous for his audacious style of reporting as he always refused to bend before injustice.

Senior journalist Arshad Sharif, who recently became part of Pakistan’s number one news channel Bol, has a journalistic career spanning 29 years. However, his talk show ‘Power Play’ remained his cause of fame in the nation.

Karachi-born senior journalist Arshad Sharif started working as a freelancer while still a student in 1993 and then joined the weekly Plus in 1999, became associated with the English newspaper ‘The News’ in the same year and Dawn two years later.

Arshad Sharif served as News Director and Anchor Person in Dunya News and Aaj News. He also had expertise in investigative journalism and worked with many international news organizations.

Arshad Sharif started his program Power Play on a private TV channel in 2014. The program focused on giving new information to viewers rather than debating them.

It is pertinent to mention here that he was associated with BOL News before his martyrdom. Arshad Sharif’s program was scheduled to be aired soon. BOL family stands with his bereaved family in this dark hour.

