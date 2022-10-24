Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Senior Journalist Arshad Sharif: Who was he?

Senior Journalist Arshad Sharif: Who was he?

Articles
Advertisement
Senior Journalist Arshad Sharif: Who was he?

ISPR expresses deep sorrow over death of Arshad Sharif

Advertisement

Senior Journalist Arshad Sharif – who was part of the BOL family – was shot dead in Kenya in the wee hours on Monday, his death was confirmed by his wife and family.

One of the renowned journalists was famous for his audacious style of reporting as he always refused to bend before injustice.

Senior journalist Arshad Sharif, who recently became part of Pakistan’s number one news channel Bol, has a journalistic career spanning 29 years. However, his talk show ‘Power Play’ remained his cause of fame in the nation.

Karachi-born senior journalist Arshad Sharif started working as a freelancer while still a student in 1993 and then joined the weekly Plus in 1999, became associated with the English newspaper ‘The News’ in the same year and Dawn two years later.

Arshad Sharif served as News Director and Anchor Person in Dunya News and Aaj News. He also had expertise in investigative journalism and worked with many international news organizations.

Advertisement

Arshad Sharif started his program Power Play on a private TV channel in 2014. The program focused on giving new information to viewers rather than debating them.

It is pertinent to mention here that he was associated with BOL News before his martyrdom. Arshad Sharif’s program was scheduled to be aired soon. BOL family stands with his bereaved family in this dark hour.

Also Read

PTI leaders express grief over martyrdom of Arshad Sharif
PTI leaders express grief over martyrdom of Arshad Sharif

PTI leaders express grief over the martyrdom of Arshad Sharif. Arshad Sharif's...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
TikToker accidentally shoots himself dead
TikToker accidentally shoots himself dead
Woman arrested for honey-trapping, kidnapping Karachi man
Woman arrested for honey-trapping, kidnapping Karachi man
Shazia Marri inaugurates Benazir Nashonuma Centre in Karachi
Shazia Marri inaugurates Benazir Nashonuma Centre in Karachi
Imran Khan asks CJP to protect Fawad Chaudhry’s constitutional rights
Imran Khan asks CJP to protect Fawad Chaudhry’s constitutional rights
Imran’s allegations against Zardari baseless, dangerous: PM
Imran’s allegations against Zardari baseless, dangerous: PM
Islamabad to observe holiday on Monday
Islamabad to observe holiday on Monday
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story