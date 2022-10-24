Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Man arrested for attempting to kill cleric Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza
Man arrested for attempting to kill cleric Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza

Man arrested for attempting to kill cleric Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza

Articles
Advertisement
Man arrested for attempting to kill cleric Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza

Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza is a prominent religious scholar.

Advertisement

JHELUM: A suspect was arrested for attempting to kill renowned religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza at his seminary in Jhelum.

Police said the plot to kill the religious scholar was foiled after the security guard caught the accused along with the weapon. Police said the suspect had concealed the weapon in a book after tearing its pages. He put the book in his bag and attempted to enter the seminary where the scholar was delivering a lecture at his research academy.

According to police, accused Mudassar Ashraf has initially confessed to the murder plan. Police have taken the suspect into custody and a case has been registered. Police said that further investigation is underway into the incident.

Muhammad Ali Mirza, whose is also known as Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza, has survived several assassination attempts before due to his provocative statements.

In March 2021, a suspect was arrested after allegedly attacking Mirza with a sharp-edge knife. Engineer Mirza registered a case stating that he had delivered his weekly sermon at an institute and was taking pictures when a man came towards him, intending to kill him in the presence of people.

Advertisement

He added that the attacker intended to hit his neck but he moved quickly and was struck on the shoulder. Police said the cleric received a minor injury in the incident.

The suspect was identified as a 21-year-old resident of Lahore who had come to Jhelum with the intention of murder. After being arrested, the suspect lashed out at the cleric for misleading people in his lectures.

Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza is a prominent YouTuber and Islamic scholar. He also gives online lectures on religious and social issues and runs a research academy imparting religious education.

Earlier, Mirza was arrested by Jehlum police on May 4, 2020 on suspicion of spreading hate speech towards religious scholars. He was later released on May 6, 2020.

 

Also Read

Islamic Scholar M. Ali Mirza Escapes Assassination Attempt Unharmed
Islamic Scholar M. Ali Mirza Escapes Assassination Attempt Unharmed

Famed Islamic Scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza left intact as he escaped...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
KP caretaker minister voluntary relinquishes perks
KP caretaker minister voluntary relinquishes perks
Fawad Chaudhry sent to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand
Fawad Chaudhry sent to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand
Dar challenges Imran for debate on economic debacle
Dar challenges Imran for debate on economic debacle
FIA tells LHC Moonis Elahi's wife suspect in money laundering
FIA tells LHC Moonis Elahi's wife suspect in money laundering
LHC reinstates AGP after removal by caretaker govt
LHC reinstates AGP after removal by caretaker govt
PDMA issues alert of heavy snowfall in Balochistan
PDMA issues alert of heavy snowfall in Balochistan
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story