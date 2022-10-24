Man arrested for attempting to kill cleric Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza

JHELUM: A suspect was arrested for attempting to kill renowned religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza at his seminary in Jhelum.

Police said the plot to kill the religious scholar was foiled after the security guard caught the accused along with the weapon. Police said the suspect had concealed the weapon in a book after tearing its pages. He put the book in his bag and attempted to enter the seminary where the scholar was delivering a lecture at his research academy.

According to police, accused Mudassar Ashraf has initially confessed to the murder plan. Police have taken the suspect into custody and a case has been registered. Police said that further investigation is underway into the incident.

Muhammad Ali Mirza, whose is also known as Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza, has survived several assassination attempts before due to his provocative statements.

In March 2021, a suspect was arrested after allegedly attacking Mirza with a sharp-edge knife. Engineer Mirza registered a case stating that he had delivered his weekly sermon at an institute and was taking pictures when a man came towards him, intending to kill him in the presence of people.

He added that the attacker intended to hit his neck but he moved quickly and was struck on the shoulder. Police said the cleric received a minor injury in the incident.

The suspect was identified as a 21-year-old resident of Lahore who had come to Jhelum with the intention of murder. After being arrested, the suspect lashed out at the cleric for misleading people in his lectures.

Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza is a prominent YouTuber and Islamic scholar. He also gives online lectures on religious and social issues and runs a research academy imparting religious education.

Earlier, Mirza was arrested by Jehlum police on May 4, 2020 on suspicion of spreading hate speech towards religious scholars. He was later released on May 6, 2020.

