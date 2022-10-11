There are two different Pakistans; one for poor and other for dacoits: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr. Shehbaz Gill stated on Tuesday that there are two kinds of Pakistans: one for Shahbaz Gill, who is middle-class and a professor, and another for dacoits who no one can catch.

According to the details, PTI leader Dr. Shehbaz Gill, while talking to the media outside the court, said, “First of all, I would like to thank all my friends who came here to express solidarity with me.”

“I will not talk much about the court proceedings, I have had 4 appearances in the last ten days. We respect the courts but in the last 72 hours we have seen contempt of court, ” he added.

He said that journalists were not allowed to come near me, nor could any lawyer meet me. I request the Chief Justice to take a sou moto action in the Rana Sanaullah case.

The PTI leader said that Rana Sanaullah has paralyzed the entire judicial system.

“Rana Sanaullah is not bound by any law? Is Islamabad Police a personal employee of anyone? Rana Sanaullah has paralyzed the entire judicial system,” he added.

“The judiciary is being insulted. The IG Islamabad is also insulting the judiciary. I am a common man, so I am suffering from these cases,” the PTI leader said.

He said that Rana Sanaullah misused his position. He fired shots at innocent people in Model Town at the request of the mafia.

He said that a spectacle had happened in the last 72 hours. “Can it happen to a common man that the police are walking around with a warrant and the accused is on the loose?” he asked.

The Home Minister of Punjab needs to reform the jail immediately. The condition of the common man is very bad in jail.

“I request the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) to take action on the way IG Islam has flouted the law,” Shahbaz Gill said.

He added that by installing containers in Islamabad, they have turned the federal capital into a prison of containers. “I am asking the interior ministers of KP and Punjab, where are the containers coming from in Islamabad? Once Imran Khan comes out, they won’t be able to do anything,” he stated.