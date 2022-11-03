 Arshad Sharif stayed in penthouse in Nairobi owned by brothers Waqar & Khurram

Arshad Sharif stayed in a penthouse in Nairobi owned by brothers Waqar & Khurram.

Arshad Sharif resided in the penthouse of an apartment complex in Nairobi owned by brothers Waqar Ahmed and Khurram Ahmed.

As per details, over 24 luxurious apartments, all rented by private tenants, are housed in the building, which is situated in a moderately affluent and highly secure district of Nairobi. It is believed that Waqar and Khurram booked the penthouse specifically for Sharif, who lived there for more than two months before tragically taking his own life three hours outside of Nairobi in a lonely area.

It’s the same apartment where Sharif filmed his vlogs from when he was utilizing YouTube to express his opinions following his termination from a private channel.

Investigators went to the penthouse building, where they met Waqar and questioned him for many hours about Sharif’s routine and what both of the brothers knew about the journalist’s stay.

Both Khurram and Waqar own and manage a number of real estate properties in Nairobi. Additionally, they own a farm and shooting range 300 miles outside of the capital where Sharif was last seen before he was killed.

Both Kenyan and Pakistani authorities are focusing on the brothers’ roles in their respective investigations.

When he applied for a visa to travel to Kenya, Sharif gave the authorities information about the same penthouse residence. He informed the immigration officials that he would be residing in the same flat because Waqar, his primary sponsor, owned it. A British Pakistani businessman with a presence in Dubai requested that Sharif’s sponsor send him an invitation.

The Nairobi, Kenya, Pakistan High Commission is only 10 minutes away from the flat, which is situated off a road. The local Pakistani and Indian population is aware of this area, and it is well known that Waqar and his brother developed the structure.

The structure is close to a sizable tower that an Indian billionaire owns. Most residents of the neighborhood are foreigners, wealthy professionals, and members of the middle class who either buy or rent out apartments.

Only those who have been invited are allowed inside the building, and nobody is allowed past the gate without the flat owners’ permission. There are at least three armed security guards working the reception.

In a statement, the Kenyan police apologized for the shooting and described it as an instance of mistaken identity. That is all we currently know. The investigations are still ongoing, and Waqar and Khurram’s attorney Daniel Kiragu informed Geo News that his clients are completely cooperating.

However, few people in Kenya and Pakistan are ready to accept this report as true. The Kenyan police went back on their claim that Sharif was killed in a case of mistaken identity, but then claimed that Sharif’s automobile was used to fire rounds at the police, killing him when they returned fire.

