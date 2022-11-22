Dastgir inaugurates power transmission line project in Kaghan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water and Power Khurram Dastgir Khan on Tuesday inaugurated the Sukki-Kinari transmission line project in Kaghan Valley of Manehra district.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony, the federal minister said efforts are being made to accelerate work on development projects to produce cheap electricity in the country especially in Hazara region.

He said nation’s development is sole mission of present government. He said the government is going to lower electricity rates in near future. He criticized the PTI-led government and said they destroyed every sector of government during the last four years.

The minister said the Suki Kinari project transmission line is part of the projects for the provision of affordable and abundant power supply.

He said the installation of the transmission project was a challenging project keeping in view the geographic situation of the area.

The minister further said that the transmission line project with a cost of 18 billion rupees would link to the national grid and would also provide clean and cheap energy to the people. He also commended the efforts of the engineering team which has started the transmission line project.

He said that it’s not an inauguration of the project but the government have laid a foundation for the provision of cheap and clean hydel power to the masses.

He said the Hazara division plays a vital role in providing hydel power and has a major share. He added the new 884 Megawatt Sukki Kinari hydropower project would be completed by the next year and start production.

Khurrum Dastgir assured that temporary roads built for the construction of transmission line towers would be carpeted and would be a gift for the people of Kaghan valley while the low voltage issue of the area would also be resolved.

The minister stated Mansehra, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur and Kharian expressway road project which would link AJK and Punjab through River Kunhar has also been finalized with Chinese cooperation and would be started soon.