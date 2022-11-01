Imran Khan urges to join him as long march reaches Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has urged people across the country to join him in the long march to Islamabad.

The party has extended the arrival of the long march in the federal capital as a large number of people are joining the caravan from different of the country.

The convoy is moving slowly at a snail’s pace due to the presence of massive crowds. It is also expected to be joined by caravans from Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing participants in Gujranwala, PTI Chairman Imran Khan urged everyone to participate in the Azadi March. “Jihad against evil and thieves is the order of Allah. Everyone should participate in the Haqiqi Azadi March,” he said.

He said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah is demanding more funds and police personnel every single day and already has collected 30,000 policemen and 410 million rupees.

Imran Khan warned Rana Sanaullah and said the Islamabad Police will also join them. “The police will also be with us and they are also against the looters,” he said. “The cabinet of thieves and robbers will be sent home. Nawaz Sharif is a bigger coward than Shehbaz Sharif.”

Imran Khan said he will give a call before reaching Islamabad and everyone should join him. “If someone doesn’t have transport, then reach Islamabad on foot,” he exclaimed.

He said a society that does not consider corruption a crime is destroyed. He added the current rulers were imposed under an external conspiracy.

In an earlier speech on the fifth day near Gujranwala, Imran Khan challenged Nawaz Sharif and vowed to defeat him from his constituency. He said that thirty FIRs have been filed against me. “Imran Khan lives and dies in Pakistan. I am not Nawaz Sharif to run away from the country,” he exclaimed.

Imran Khan said that PTI is the only party which can hold the country together. He said the people of Sindh needs freedom the most.

The former prime minister said that Nawaz Sharif also rigged his medical reports and fled from the country. “Nawaz Sharif grabbed Musharraf’s knees and took the NRO.”

PTI chief said that he will defeat Nawaz Sharif in his own constituency. “Listen Nawaz, when you come back, I will defeat you in your constituency,” he said.

Imran Khan said the government gets a script from outside not to take oil from Russia. He added that the rulers take advice from the US before making a decision.

He said people like Azam Swati were tortured while journalist Arshad Sharif was martyred for speaking the truth. He said a nation that is not truly free has no value in the world.

