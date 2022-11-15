Int’l Defence Exhibition Ideas 2022 begins from today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the Defence Exhibition Ideas 2022.

KARACHI: The International Defence Exhibition and Seminar Ideas 2022 is starting today (Tuesday) at Expo Center Karachi which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The strict security arrangements have been made in view of the international defence exhibition while an alternative traffic plan has also been issued.

According to the alternative traffic plan, heavy traffic will be banned on roads leading to Karachi Expo Center. There will be complete ban on heavy vehicles and commercial traffic from Shahrah Faisal Nursery to Shah Sulaiman Road.

Alternative route for heavy and commercial traffic will be Drigh Road to NIPA Chowrangi while heavy traffic will not be allowed from Rashid Minhas Road to Millennium Mall to Dalmia Road.

Moreover, entry of heavy traffic from NIPA Chowrangi to Mazar e Quaid will remain closed. Traffic will be closed from New Town Police Station to Stadium Road.

Karachi Traffic Police officials said that both tracks of University Road will be opened for traffic, but the route from Hasan Square to Shahrah Faisal Flyover will remain closed.

During the exhibition hours, both tracks of Sir Shah Sulaiman Road will remain closed from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. Vehicles with special stickers will be allowed to enter the Karachi Expo Center.

The International Defence Exhibition Ideas 2022 will be held at the Karachi Expo Center from November 15 to 18.

Organized by the Defence Export Promotion Organization, the exhibition brings together defence industries from around the world to showcase their latest technological innovations.

High level civil and military delegations and a large number of trade visitors will also witness the exhibition.