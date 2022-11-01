JCP approves elevation of Justice Aamer Farooq as IHC CJ

Justice Aamer Farooq is the Senior Puisne Judge of the Islamabad High Court.

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has approved the nomination of Senior Puisne Judge Justice Aamer Farooq as Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The JCP meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to consider the appointment of IHC CJ.

The meeting was attended by senior judges of the SC, Law Minister Ayaz Saqiq, Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf, representatives of the Pakistan Bar Council, and other members.

Under Article 175-A of the Constitution, JCP recommends for the appointment and confirmation of the judge whereas the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment endorses these recommendations.

It must be mentioned that the CJP had proposed the appointment of IHC CJ Athar Minallah to the Supreme Court (SC), which is subject approval of the parliamentary committee.

Earlier on October 24, the JCP recommended the elevation of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and two other judges, one each from the Lahore High Court and the Sindh High Court, to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

A meeting of the JCP was chaired by CJP Bandial at the apex court. After thorough deliberations, the commissioned approved the names of Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Shahid Waheed of the LHC and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi of the SHC for elevation to the Supreme Court.

The commission deferred the name of Justice Shafi Siddiqui, another judge of the SHC, as the commission’s members failed to reach a consensus over his elevation to the apex court.

