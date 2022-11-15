No deadlock on army chief’s appointment, says Defence Minister

Govt to begin process of appointment of new army chief on Monday

Khawaja Asif said there was no deadlock on the appointment of the new army chief

He added consultations with PPP will be held after Nov 18

He said the army has not yet sent shortlisted names for the appointment

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has rejected rumours about a deadlock between allied parties on the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The PML-N leader was questioned by journalists outside Parliament whether there was a deadlock on the on the names and time of the appointment process for the next army chief between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

“The consultation has not started so how can there be a deadlock,” the minister replied. He added that consultations for the COAS appointment will be held after November 18 or 19. He clarified that the PML-N has no favourite name for the appointment of the army chief.

He said consultations will only be held on the shortlisted names forwarded to the federal government by the army. However, the minister said the Pakistan Army has not yet sent the shortlisted names for the army chief’s appointment

Khawaja Asif slammed PTI Chief Imran Khan and said that legal action should be taken against his recent statements. He said Imran Khan is harming national interests for his personal gains and external ties by levelling allegations.

Asif alleged that Imran Khan is committing a crime by compromising national integrity and dignity for his personal interests.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed that the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) will be appointed in a few days.

The minister said the new army chief’s appointment will be made at any time. He said consultations should be held with all stakeholders regarding the key appointment and a decision will be announced in the coming days.

Sanaullah reiterated prime minister has the prerogative to appoint the army chief. He maintained that such decisions are always taken with consultations. He was of the view that the tradition of extending army chief’s tenure should be ended.

Also Read Army Chief Bajwa lauds devotion of troops to defend motherland amid threats The army chief inaugurated Lahore Garrison Institute for Special Education and visited...