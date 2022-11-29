Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistan out of risks of default, economy on path of recovery: PM

Pakistan out of risks of default, economy on path of recovery: PM

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan out of risks of default, economy on path of recovery: PM

Pakistan out of risks of default, economy on path of recovery: PM

Advertisement
  • Shehbaz Sharif regretted that unfounded rumours were being spread about the economy of Pakistan and reprehensible efforts were being made to create havoc.
  • He also reiterated that the government was making efforts to reduce the foreign trade deficit and providing all possible facilities to the foreign investors.
  • Welcoming the delegation, the prime minister invited the firm to open its office in Pakistan.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that due to difficult decisions taken by the coalition government, Pakistan was out of the risks of default.

He said the government was taking all possible steps to further strengthen the national economy and was striving with priority measures to reduce price hike and provide relief to the common people.

The prime minister expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Jefferies, a leading global investment banking and capital markets firm. Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar was also present during the meeting, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Also Read

Saudi Arabia’s KS Relief starts distributing winter kits in Pakistan
Saudi Arabia’s KS Relief starts distributing winter kits in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KS Relief) has started...

Shehbaz Sharif regretted that unfounded rumours were being spread about the economy of Pakistan and reprehensible efforts were being made to create havoc.

He said the coalition government without caring for the political price, saved the country from the repercussions of the previous four years of maladministration by the former government.

Advertisement

He also reiterated that the government was making efforts to reduce the foreign trade deficit and providing all possible facilities to the foreign investors.

Welcoming the delegation, the prime minister invited the firm to open its office in Pakistan.

The delegation termed the economic recovery of Pakistan as a good sign under the leadership of prime minister that faced the economic challenges in an effective manner and put the country on the path of economic stability.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story