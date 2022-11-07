Advertisement
PTI to resume march from Wazirabad on Nov 10

PTI to resume march from Wazirabad on Nov 10

PTI to resume march from Wazirabad on Nov 10

PTI will resume long march from Wazirabad.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has changed its plans and will now resume its long march on Thursday, November 10.

The party had earlier announced to resume the long march on Wednesday, November 10, after it was halted due to a brazen attack on Chairman Imran Khan.

PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry announced that the party’s long march to Islamabad will resume on Wednesday at 2PM. The long march was previously set to resume on Tuesday (tomorrow).

PTI MPA and Spokesperson for the Government of Punjab Mussarat Cheema had also confirmed that the ‘Haqiqi Azadi March’ will start again on November 9.

She said all party workers should fully participate and prove that they will not allow any tactics of cowardice and conspiracy to succeed. She said the march will end only after transparent elections are announced.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that the long march will achieve the target under any circumstances. He said the march would be led by Asad Umar and Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

During a meeting with representatives of media bodies, the former prime minister said that the party would continue protests until general elections are announced. He said that no compromise can be made with Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif.

He said that the personnel of the armed forces standing guard on the borders were like his “children” and that going against the institution was not an option for the party. He said the appointment of the next army chief was not his issue.

 

